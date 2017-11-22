In an annual tradition, hotel to serve holiday lunch at homeless shelter

The Hilton Hawaiian Village is busy preparing a tasty Thanksgiving tradition.

Chefs are hard at work prepping more than 400 Thanksgiving meals for the homeless. They'll be served Thursday at the Institute for Human Services.

On the menu? Some 250 pounds of turkey and 11 gallons of gravy, 175 pounds of stuffing and rice, 80 pounds of green bean casserole, 11 gallons of cranberry sauce and 60 pumpkin pies.

"It's important to help out our community and take care of people around us, especially during the holidays," said Amanda Anderson, executive pastry chef at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

It's all part of a 23-year tradition of serving Thanksgiving lunches at the homeless shelter.

