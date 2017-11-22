Amy Hanaialii to join Hawaii Symphony Orchestra for special holiday concert

Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning musician Amy Hanaialii is joining the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops concerts on Dec. 9

She'll be singing songs from her Hawaiian Christmas album.

You can catch her performing before then at The Hawaiian Room at the Ritz Cartlton on Maui.

First performance is this Friday, November 24.

For more information, click here.

