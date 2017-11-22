Crews lighten fishing boat off Waikiki in hopes of pulling it from reef

The 42-foot commercial fishing boat Pacific Paradise ran aground at Kaimana Beach on October 10th. Over a month later, it's still there.

Spilled fuel, hundreds of hooks in Waikiki waters as boat remains stuck

If you can believe it, the work to remove a 42-foot commercial fishing boat from the reef off Waikiki is now in its sixth week.

Crews returned to the Pacific Paradise on Wednesday to continue removing items from the boat. On Tuesday, crews cut, patched and welded portions of the vessel in hopes of making it lighter so it can be pulled from the area.

The vessel ran aground off Kaimana Beach on Oct 10 with 20 people on board, and investigation continues into what went wrong.

The Coast Guard estimates the salvage job could cost $1 million.

And there are ongoing concerns about the environmental impacts of the vessel.

The Pacific Paradise has spilled about 100 gallons of diesel fuel.

And in a concerning development: Hundreds of fish hooks from the vessel are now in the ocean.

A 500-yard safety zone around the vessel is being maintained.

And once the Coast Guard is able to free the vessel from the reef, it plans to tow it to a disposal site about 13 miles off Waikiki.

