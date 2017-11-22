2 months later, crews optimistic they've found a way to tow big boat from Waikiki reef

The 42-foot commercial fishing boat Pacific Paradise ran aground at Kaimana Beach on October 10th. Over a month later, it's still there.

Spilled fuel, hundreds of hooks in Waikiki waters as boat remains stuck

The Coast Guard is optimistic that it will be able to pull a 79-foot commercial vessel from the reef off Waikiki on Saturday.

The vessel has been there since Oct. 10, and crews have struggled to remove it.

During high tide Friday, a contractor will try to re-float the boat, officials said.

Over the last several weeks, crews have tried to lighten the boat in hopes of helping it float.

The vessel ran aground off Kaimana Beach with 20 people on board, and an investigation continues into what went wrong.

The Coast Guard estimates the salvage job could cost $1 million.

Meanwhile, there are ongoing concerns about the environmental impacts of the vessel. The Pacific Paradise has spilled about 100 gallons of diesel fuel.

And in a concerning development: Hundreds of fish hooks from the vessel are now in the ocean.

A safety zone around the vessel is being maintained.

And once the Coast Guard is able to free the vessel from the reef, it plans to tow it to a disposal site about 13 miles off Waikiki.

