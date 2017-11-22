Thousands to come out for food, companionship at Salvation Army Thanksgiving

More than 2,000 people are expected to come out Thursday for the 47th annual Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal.

Lines are set to start forming at the Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall about 9 a.m. and the doors open at 11 a.m.

The event is a tradition for many Hawaii residents and volunteers.

Attendees are welcomed by a brass band, walk in on a red carpet, and get treated to holiday songs.

The Salvation Army invites anyone to participate.

"If you are alone, without a home, in need of a hot meal, or simply wish to share in the fellowship of ohana, please join us for a free Thanksgiving dinner," the Salvation Army said. "Everyone is welcome."

