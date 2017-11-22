Thanksgiving Moonlight Market at Four Seasons Oahu

For the second year in a row, the Four Seasons Resort Oahu will hold a Thanksgiving version of the Moonlight Market. Local craftsmen and artists will showcase everything from their original paintings and custom surfboard designs, to aloha apparel and swimwear and even handcrafted jewelry and gourmet food. It's become a gathering place to celebrate local wares while enjoying the luxury of the resort.
Free pupus and free beer from Waikiki brewing company will be offered to the patrons as they meander their way through the lobby. Valet parking will also be free with proof of purchase. The hotel is also offering 25% off for those who stay to dine at La Hiki Kitchen. It will be on Saturday, November 25, 2017 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm.
The Resort Manager Kristen Whyly and leather designer Taira Cara from Salty Western appeared on Sunrise to tell its viewers about the upcoming event.
Here's a partial list of some of the 25 artisans:
Steven Kean
Jana Lam
Tolentino Farms
Issa De Mar swimwear
Salty Western
Jan Tetsutani Art
Salvage Public
Nico Made
For more information, follow them on social media at @FSOAHU or visit FOURSEASONS.COM/OAHU.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.