Thanksgiving Moonlight Market at Four Seasons Oahu

For the second year in a row, the Four Seasons Resort Oahu will hold a Thanksgiving version of the Moonlight Market. Local craftsmen and artists will showcase everything from their original paintings and custom surfboard designs, to aloha apparel and swimwear and even handcrafted jewelry and gourmet food. It's become a gathering place to celebrate local wares while enjoying the luxury of the resort.

Free pupus and free beer from Waikiki brewing company will be offered to the patrons as they meander their way through the lobby. Valet parking will also be free with proof of purchase. The hotel is also offering 25% off for those who stay to dine at La Hiki Kitchen. It will be on Saturday, November 25, 2017 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm.

The Resort Manager Kristen Whyly and leather designer Taira Cara from Salty Western appeared on Sunrise to tell its viewers about the upcoming event.

Here's a partial list of some of the 25 artisans:

Steven Kean

Jana Lam

Tolentino Farms

Issa De Mar swimwear

Salty Western

Jan Tetsutani Art

Salvage Public

Nico Made

For more information, follow them on social media at @FSOAHU or visit FOURSEASONS.COM/OAHU.

