Punahou Cross Country members to host Thanksgiving 5K benefit run

Those with a heart for the homeless are invited to celebrate Thanksgiving morning with a 5k run through picturesque Manoa Valley to benefit The Institute for Human Services (IHS).

The event is open to individuals and families of runners, joggers and walkers interested in burning calories as a prelude to America’s greatest feast day of the year.

The 9th Annual 5K run begins at 7:00 am on Thursday, November 24th at the Manoa Valley District Park (2721 Kaaipu Avenue). The USATF-certified race includes giveaways, themed games and family-fun entertainment. Ample free parking is available at the park and throughout Manoa.

To register and learn more, visit HomewardBoundHawaii.org. Each entrant will receive a collector’s edition race T-shirt. General registration is $45 per person on race day. Children, ages 5 and younger, may register free of charge. High school students who register teams are $20 per person.

The Homeward Bound Race to End Homelessness was founded by two members of Punahou School’s cross-country team and has raised more than $150,000 since its inception. This year’s event chairs and organizers are Punahou high school students Mia Schiel and Claire Cutler whose goal is to raise $20,000.

Current sponsors include Atlas Insurance Foundation, Lex Brodie’s, Haas Insulation, Topa Financial, Philpotts & Associates, Councilmember Ann Kobayashi and Bert Kobayashi. To achieve their goal, Punahou organizers are aiming for another 100 runners to meet their $20,000 goal.

For more information on how to become a sponsor or to register, contact 808-447-2827 or email HomewardBound@ihshawaii.org.

