Closing arguments made in Maui McDonald's harassment case

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - Attorneys have made their closing arguments in the case of a Hawaii resident accused of harassing two teenagers earlier this year at a McDonald's.
The Maui News reported Tuesday that 49-year-old Antonio Gimbernat's attorney agreed with prosecutors that his client's speech was offensive, but said his words didn't amount to a crime. The prosecutor, however, says Gimbernat yelled words that "were so offensive it created fear, shock and a genuine concern that the defendant was going to hurt" the teenagers.
Gimbernat is accused of yelling a racist slur at one of the teens, who is African-American. He is accused of telling the teen he shouldn't be with a white girl.
Gimbernat pleaded not guilty to harassment and disorderly conduct.
Wailuku Judge Kelsey Kawano is scheduled to make a ruling Dec. 15.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
