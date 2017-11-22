Flood-ravaged Iao Valley to finally reopen Wednesday

Just more than a year after major flooding wreaked havoc on parts of the Iao Valley State Monument on Maui, state officials say the park is set to reopen on Wednesday – nearly a month ahead of schedule.

Crews say slope stabilization work along some stream banks went more quickly than initially expected. The park was originally scheduled to reopen on December 16.

Last year, heavy rains and torrential flooding ripped through the historic monument. The severe weather caused widespread damage across the island, flooding homes and making roads impassable. The Maui Fire Department also rescued 15 people and two dogs.

The near-$2 million project also involved parking lot repairs and debris removal.

