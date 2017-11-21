Leaving on a jet plane? A reminder that airport parking is a bear

Traveling for the holidays?

It's not just security lines that will drive you nuts. Parking is also at a premium, and space could fill up quickly.

There are 5,200 public parking spaces available at Honolulu's airport.

On holiday weekends, the interisland and overseas parking structures typically fill up first.

If those are full, try the international parking structure (Lot A) or the economy parking lot (Lot B).

The maximum 24-hour fee for parking at the airport is $18.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.