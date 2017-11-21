Kauai High alerts parents after students contract hand, foot and mouth disease

Kauai High is asking parents to be on the alert for symptoms of hand, foot and mouth disease after four students fell ill over the last three weeks.

Hand, foot and mouth is more commonly seen in younger children, but teenagers and adults can contract it.

Symptoms include sores in the mouth, on the hands and on the feet.

Those who fall ill can also experience fever, sore throat, and a loss of appetite.

Children might also develop a non-itchy rash on the hands or feet.

Symptoms generally appear three to six days after infection, and can last for several days.

Anyone with the disease should stay home for as long as they feel ill.

Proper handwashing and other preventive measures can prevent the spread of the disease.

