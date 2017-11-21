Hawaii deal-seekers gear up for big Black Friday crowds, lines

Headed to Waikele Premium Outlets for Black Friday deals? Prepare to pay for parking.

Headed to Waikele Premium Outlets for Black Friday deals? Prepare to pay for parking.

Waikele outlets won't charge for parking on Black Friday after all

Waikele outlets won't charge for parking on Black Friday after all

Tens of thousands of Hawaii shoppers will brave big crowds and long lines for what's become a holiday tradition: The Black Friday shopping blitz (that now starts as early as Thanksgiving Day for some).

A number of people started camping out at Best Buy in Aiea on Tuesday, and were set to stay put until doors open on Thanksgiving Day.

For 15 friends, the campout at Best Buy has become a holiday tradition.

"People say, 'You're nuts to come here,'" said one of the shoppers, Mike Ulep.

Retailers say they're expecting brisk sales on what's become one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

But they also say that they expect more people to spend a greater portion their holiday loot online.

And they're promising big sales to entice shoppers who have more choices than ever.

About 69 percent of Americans say they're planning to do some holiday shopping between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, according to a new survey from the National Retail Federation.

SLIDESHOW: Black Friday 2017 Deals

“Consumers will benefit from competitive promotions both in stores and online lasting the course of the weekend, allowing them to find the best gifts at the lowest prices," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

Of those who said they'd brave the crowds, about 1 in 5 said they planned to shop on Thanksgiving Day.

Any why go to all the trouble — lines, parking woes and crowds? Deals, consumers said.

About 66 percent said they wanted to take advantage of promotions that retailers are offering for Thanksgiving or Black Friday shoppers.

While some retailers have started to shun Thanksgiving Day shopping, others are still embracing it. Among them: Target, Best Buy and Toys "R" Us.

Meanwhile, in an indication of how just how busy Hawaii retailers are expecting Black Friday to be, Waikele Premium Outlets has announced they'll charge $5 for parking in the center's upper lot in an effort to address congestion. Parking in the lower lot is still free.

Last year, Hawaii shoppers said they saw longer lines and bigger crowds for Black Friday. One shopper called it "controlled chaos."

Scores of shoppers camped out in front of their favorite stores, while others invested in a hotel stay to get a jump on their shopping.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.