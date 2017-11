A 24-year-old woman was seriously injured Monday night after a stabbing in Waipahu.

EMS officials say the woman was stabbed once in the upper body and was assaulted. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident happened on Pupupani Street just before 6 p.m.

No word if anyone has been arrested or what prompted the attack.

This story will be updated.

