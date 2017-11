Maui fire officials say two adults and three children escaped their burning home in Happy Valley Monday.

The fire broke out just before 8:30 a.m. on Pi'ihana Road at the two-story Kahekili Terrace Apartments.

When crews arrived, they saw black smoke emanating from the first and second floors.

According to Maui fire officials, the two women and a one-year-old boy were sleeping upstairs, and the two 3-year-old girls were playing down below. The girls alerted the adults after the fire started and all got out unharmed.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, due to children playing in the kitchen.

Damage is estimated to be nearly $200,000.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The flames were under control just before 9 p.m.

