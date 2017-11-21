State: Get refunds for obsolete Island Air tickets while you still can

Island Air employees have been told by a bankruptcy judge that there is no guarantee they will receive their final paychecks.

Island Air employees have been told by a bankruptcy judge that there is no guarantee they will receive their final paychecks.

Judge tells Island Air workers they might not get final pay

Judge tells Island Air workers they might not get final pay

One week after Hawaii's second-largest airline shut down operations, hundreds of Island Air employees are stuck searching for a new job.

One week after Hawaii's second-largest airline shut down operations, hundreds of Island Air employees are stuck searching for a new job.

Hundreds of Island Air employees look for work with former competition

Hundreds of Island Air employees look for work with former competition

The State Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs has a message for passengers with unused tickets for Island Air flights: Get your refunds now.

It's been more than a week since the airline's closure and some customers may be eligible for refunds of unused tickets.

Getting a refund may be possible for those who paid for tickets using credit or debit cards.

"In most instances paying by credit card makes it easier for consumers to obtain a refund for services or goods that are not provided," Executive Director Stephen Levins said.

Consumers have to be aware of the time frame refund policies can be honored. They vary by company, but the state says federal law allows 60 days to pass before the possibility of a refund expires.

"Anyone who purchased an unused ticket by credit card needs to contact their credit card company as soon as possible to request a chargeback,” Levins added.

The state says it's unclear how much money will be left after Island Air is liquidated.

The company shut down on November 11th after filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.