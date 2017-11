More cool temperatures are forecast through Wednesday with light north northeast winds holding steady at 10-15 mph. Gusty winds are forecast to pick up on Thanksgiving day and run through the weekend. Rainfall will be limited to a handful of windward neighborhoods which will get light to moderate showers, leeward sides will be mostly dry.

Surf is dropping along north shores, should be down below advisory levels Tuesday. More giant country swells are heading in soon. A warning level swell is due Wednesday into Thursday, then another jumbo swell is shaping up for Sunday

High Surf Advisory for north shores.

Small Craft Advisory for most Hawaii waters.

Wind Advisory for summits on the Island of Hawaii. Winds will be 45-55 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

- Guy Hagi

