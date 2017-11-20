Kaiser Cougars hire new football coach to rebuild embattled program

Students played an uplifting touch football game at Kaiser High School on Friday, as they sought to salvage homecoming celebrations.More >>
Students played an uplifting touch football game at Kaiser High School on Friday, as they sought to salvage homecoming celebrations.More >>
It's homecoming without the football game this year for the Kaiser High Cougars.More >>
It's homecoming without the football game this year for the Kaiser High Cougars.More >>
The Kaiser High School football team will have to wait until 2018 to play their first game on the school's brand-new turf field.More >>
The Kaiser High School football team will have to wait until 2018 to play their first game on the school's brand-new turf field.More >>
Get the latest on public and private education in the islands here.More >>
Get the latest on public and private education in the islands here.More >>
PHOTOS: Zoo's new 'reptile house' opensMore >>
PHOTOS: Zoo's new 'reptile house' opensMore >>
PHOTOS: Sand sculptures in WaikikiMore >>
PHOTOS: Sand sculptures in WaikikiMore >>
PHOTOS: Hawaiian Air welcome first Airbus A321neoMore >>
PHOTOS: Hawaiian Air welcome first Airbus A321neoMore >>
PHOTOS: Honolulu City Lights Christmas tree arrivesMore >>
PHOTOS: Honolulu City Lights Christmas tree arrivesMore >>
SLIDESHOW: Black Friday 2017 DealsMore >>
SLIDESHOW: Black Friday 2017 DealsMore >>