Kaiser Cougars hire new football coach to rebuild embattled program

The Kaiser High School football team will have to wait until 2018 to play their first game on the school's brand-new turf field.

It's homecoming without the football game this year for the Kaiser High Cougars.

Students played an uplifting touch football game at Kaiser High School on Friday, as they sought to salvage homecoming celebrations.

After a collapse of the football program at Kaiser High School, school officials announced Monday the hiring of a new coach to rebuild the program.

Kaiser alumnus and Physical Education teacher Timothy Seaman will take on the role as head football coach, the school said in a press release.

“Mahalo nui to Coach Seaman and the other applicants for their willingness to step forward and put forth their ideas for building and growing our football program,” Kaiser High School Principal Justin Mew said.

Seaman has taught at the school for over 30 years. He's coached on previous football coaching staffs and the school's track team.

Mew added, “He distinguished himself through his deep understanding of the needs and challenges facing Kaiser Football and articulated an action plan, which is consistent with school and athletic administration philosophy.”

Seaman's promotion comes after escalating tensions between former Head Coach Arnold Martinez and parents led to safety concerns for student athletes. The 2017 football season was ultimately cancelled for the varsity and junior varsity teams.

Seaman hopes to move past the challenges the program faced for the students and the community.

“I look forward to working with the school community to rebuild our football program,” Seaman said. “I encourage Kaiser students and parents who have any questions or are interested in trying out for our teams to contact me.”

