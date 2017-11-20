Brighten someone's Christmas (and your own) by fulfilling an Angel Tree wish

Secret Santas are being sought to brighten Christmas for thousands of needy keiki and kupuna through the Salvation Army Angel Tree drive.

The gifts are simple but mean a lot to the person who receives them.

"It really warms their hearts," The Salvation Army's Capt. Tammy Poe said. "Some of the families have struggled so hard this past year. When they think there's no hope, there's not going to be any joy for Christmas, the community comes together to bring that."

Taking part is really simple.

Angel Trees are going up in most major malls and in all of Central Pacific Banks throughout the state.

You take a tag off an Angel Tree, buy the gift the person requests, and return it to where you got the tag. The Salvation Army will make sure it gets to that person by Christmas morning.

The Salvation Army screens everyone who fills out a tag. Last year, more than 24,000 Angel Tree gifts were distributed.

The requested gifts are typically quite small.

"They range from Barbies to basketballs to slippers to rice pots. I really like that fact that we're able to give back in a very simple way and have a really dramatic effect," said Koa Gomes, manager at Central Pacific Bank's Kahala Mall branch.

Even if you can't shop for a present, you can still participate.

"You can come into any Central Pacific Bank, speak to a teller and donate money to Salvation Army through Dec. 31. The cutoff date for gifts from the Angel Tree is Dec.15 just to make sure that the kids get it just before Christmas," Gomes said.

Last year, CPB collected more than $158,000 in monetary and gift donations for the Angle Tree program.

if you can be blessing this Christmas, The Salvation Army welcomes your help.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.