Weekend wrap up of HHSAA state title games

Lahainaluna vs. Konawaena

The DII State Championship game was an unforgettable night for the players and fans in attendance at Aloha Stadium Saturday night as Lahainaluna fought off Konawaena’s comeback after seven overtime periods to come out on top 75-69.

The action really got going in the fourth quarter when Konawaena overcame a 21-6 deficit to tie the game up at 31.

From there, chaos ensued.

Epic game in the @FHBHawaii/@FHBHawaii Division II Championship game. Lahainaluna defends its title in 7OT against Konawaena, 75-69. pic.twitter.com/RdvP5HrHkf — ScoringLive (@scoringlive) November 19, 2017

After a back-and-forth affair through six overtime periods, the Wildcats had an opportunity to score from the one-yard line but fumbled going into the end zone, eventually recovered by the Lunas.

With a golden opportunity to put the game away in the seventh overtime period, running back Josh Tihada plunged into the end zone from four yards out to give Lahainaluna the score and it’s second consecutive DII state title.



Hilo vs. Damien

Hilo head coach Kaeo Drummondo said earlier last week that Big Island teams were 0-19 in state title games. But after his team’s 35-19 victory over Damien in the DI state title game, he’s proud to rewrite the record books.

FINAL. Damien 19, Hilo 35. Vikings rally from 13-0 deficit to win first state title for the BIIF. #TheChaseForTheChampionship pic.twitter.com/szhv3ia3vw — ScoringLive (@scoringlive) November 19, 2017

After a thrilling game one of the state title triple-header between Lahainaluna and Konawaena, it was understandable if the excitement of the night dropped off from there. But the Monarchs answered the call on the opening kickoff of the game when Akila Arecchi returned the kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.

Later in the first quarter, Damien would go up 13-0 thanks to quarterback Marcus Faufata-Pedrina, but then it was Hilo’s turn to take over.

The Vikings stormed ahead and scored 21 unanswered points to come away with the school’s first-ever state title win despite Damien’s best attempts to claw back into the game.



Kahuku vs. St. Louis

For the second year in a row, the St. Louis Crusaders are state champions are defeating Kahuku in a non-stop roller coaster of a game, 31-28.

Kahuku vs. St. Louis was everything and more. It was a shame one team had to lose, as both sides played with their hearts on their jersey sleeves.

St. Louis fell behind early after Kahuku’s defense picked off Chevan Cordeiro in the first quarter, allowing quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava to toss a touchdown to Thorton Alapa.

It didn’t take long for the Crusaders to get back in the game as Cordeiro began to find a rhythm, linking up with Mitchell Quinn for an 11-yard touchdown, followed by a 95-yard highlight play to go up by two scores.

The game was starting to look like it was getting out of hand when the Crusaders intercepted Maiava and returned the pick for a score, but never count out the Red Raiders. In the fourth quarter, after Maiava picked up another touchdown in the final minutes of the third, Kahuku roared back, eventually taking the lead after Maiava found Kekaula Kaniho on a 53-yard bomb for a touchdown.

The game looked to be in the bag for Kahuku, as the Crusaders had the ball with less than a minute remaining in the game, down by four points.

But Cordeiro would not be denied as he threw up a prayer to Jonah Panoke, who wrestled the ball away from his defender to walk into the end zone.

St. Louis stole the game in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter in what was an incredible night of high school football.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.