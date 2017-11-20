'Aloha Spirit' to return to Macy's Thanksgiving parade

If you're watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade this year, be sure to keep an eye out for "The Aloha Spirit."

That's the float presented by Hilo-founded King's Hawaiian that will make its second appearance at the event this year.

The float features a lush garden of flowers and plants, a waterfall and even a volcano that erupts with confetti.

It stands about four stories tall and is two street lanes wide.

Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade starting at 7 a.m. on KGMB and 9 a.m. on KHNL.

