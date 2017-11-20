The cost of a Thanksgiving feast — at least nationally — is lower this year

How much are you shelling out for your family's Thanksgiving meal?

Nationally, at least, the cost of the annual feast is down this year.

That's according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual survey of food prices, which put the average cost of a modest Thanksgiving dinner for 10 at $49.12 this year, or about 75 cents less than in 2016.

The priciest item: A 16-pound turkey, which came in at roughly $22.38.

The calculation is based on a survey conducted by volunteers across 40 states.

And of course, because the survey is an average, it’s not a good representation of what Thanksgiving meals costs in states with higher food prices.

Some examples of the average prices:

The average cost a gallon of milk is $2.99.

A one-pound veggie tray costs 74 cents.

The cost of 12 rolls: $2.26

And three pounds of sweet potatoes come in at $3.52.

The farm bureau's meal includes turkey, bread stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk.

The meal should feed 10 with leftovers.And if you want more leftovers — or more high-brow fare — prepare to pay for it.

