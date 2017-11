Hawaii's cost of living is among the highest in the nation.

So it should come as no surprise that if you're trying to pay down debt, the islands are a pretty tough place to do it.

In fact, a new analysis found that Honolulu is the third worst city in the nation for paying off debt.

Researchers looked at the average wages, taxes and the cost of living.

The analysis put Honolulu's cost of living at 86 percent above the national average.

That's not as bad as San Jose, Calif., where the cost of living is 128 percent above the national average.

