Homegrown talent: Week 11 update of NFL players from Hawaii

Week 11 was a rough week for a lot of teams, especially for the Tennessee Titans and quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Mariota has struggled as of late, although the Titans are still very much in the conversation for a Wildcard playoff spot. On Thursday, the former St. Louis standout threw for 306 yards, one touchdown and a season-high four interceptions. He also put himself in the history books for the Titans.

QB Marcus Mariota has passed Vince Young (8,098 yards) for fifth place in franchise history in career passing yards. #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/mbHzgAHdE3 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 17, 2017

While Mariota did add one rushing touchdown on in Tennessee’s 40-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he took the bulk of the responsibility for the loss. But besides Mariota, there were other familiar faces with ties to the islands who made an impact this past weekend in the NFL.

Here, we’ll take a quick look at some of Hawaii’s NFL representatives and how they performed this week:

Shawn Lauvao, OL, Washington Redskins

The former Farrington High School graduate was already questionable heading into Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, but ended up leaving the game early on with a neck injury in Washington’s 34-31 loss to the Saints.



Max Unger, C, New Orleans Saints

Speaking of the Saints, it was another big day for the New Orleans running game as running backs mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara continued to impress.

Credit must be given to the Saints offensive line, however, as center and former Hawaii Preparatory Academy graduate Max Unger helped lead the Saints in the trenches, opening up running lanes for Ingram and Kamara, who combined for 176 rushing yards.



Manti Te’o, LB, New Orleans Saints

The Saints are one of the best teams in football this season, but it’s not just because of their offense.

After a slow start to the season, the Saints defense has come alive in recent weeks. Manti Te’o, who used to shred offenses a part during his time at Punahou, recorded five tackles on the game to help guide the Saints to victory over the Redskins.



Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

Kamu Grugier-Hill had an interesting day on special teams for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Not only did he record a tackle, but he also made his NFL debut as a kicker against the Dallas Cowboys.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott exited Sunday’s game against Dallas with a head injury and with no one left to kick, Grugier-Hill, a Kamehameha graduate, stepped up for his team on kickoff duty.

Maybe the Eagles should always let linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill kick the ball off pic.twitter.com/gjo1G2VIgi — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2017

Thankfully, Grugier-Hill didn’t have to do much in terms of field goal kicking as the Eagles ran away with an impressive 37-9 victory over the Cowboys.



Kamalei Correa, LB, Baltimore Ravens

The former St. Louis standout recorded one tackle on special teams for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday as the Ravens blew out the Green Bay Packers, 23-0.

Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans

After missing his last two field goal attempts in recent weeks, Punahou graduate Ka’imi Fairbairn converted a 34 yard field goal for the Houston Texans in the team’s 31-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

In addition to the field goal, Fairbairn also converted four extra point opportunities.

