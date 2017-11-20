Healthy and Tasty Holiday Food

This holiday season, health professionals are recommending to try and eat healthier. A colorful plate looks good, tastes good and is good for you. To ensure you get a balanced diet with all the needed vitamins and minerals, they recommend you “eat a rainbow”, even at Thanksgiving. Healthy wholesome colorful foods taste great, are healthy and look great on a holiday table.

When it comes to food, variety of color, texture, and flavor is truly the spice of life. Eating a variety of food can help protect against disease and greatly improves the chance of getting all the nutrients you and your family need for good health. But how can you tell just which color brings to your kitchen table?

Malia Cabral, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, joined Billy and explains how to eat healthier to avoid the excess holiday weight.

