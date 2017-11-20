After skipping October, Eat the Street is coming back in November

"Eat the Street" is back. It's normally held on the last Friday of every month at Kakaako park. Organizers had to skip October because of the park closure in order to make repairs. The November "Eat the Street" will be Friday, November 24 from 4:00-9:00 PM.

The theme for this month is fitting. Since it’s right after Thanksgiving, the theme is “Thankful Fest”, which ties in nicely as a Mahalo from the Street Grindz community to the "Eat the Street" supporters. Also, all the food vendors will be selling their best selling dish, so there will be a lot of yummy food.

La Roux Hawaii, a local food truck, appeared on Sunrise to talk about what it will be serving. They dish up delicious Louisiana Creole Cuisine including their waffle cups. The best selling dish is a chicken and waffle cone that we’ll be offering on Friday. There are other versions including one with turkey, stuffing and gravy that will be available as well.

There will also be a free concert featuring musicians from the Aloha Autism compilation CD. Musicians include Kawika Kahiapo, Johnny Helm and Alex Kawakami. Attendees can also get free shave ice from Aoki’s Shave Ice located at the Postmates booth.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now.