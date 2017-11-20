Business Report: 11/20/17

Two thirds of the way through November, arrivals by air are up 7% from last year. International visitors are up despite a small decline from Japan. Mainland arrivals are up 5% to Kauai, 10% to Maui, 15% to the Big Island. That works out to a thousand more to Kauai, 4,000 more to Kona, 7,000 more to Maui.

Hawaii has the highest credit card debt to cost-of-living ratio of any state. Credit card debt here averages 25% of income, based on average balances last year. Rounding out the top five are Alaska, California, Connecticut and Maryland, all of which have higher household income than we do.

The German manufacturing giant Siemens is cutting 7,000 jobs worldwide. But H.J. Mai of Pacific Business News reports Siemens’ Hawaii employees are expected to keep their jobs. Siemens has the contract for electrifying Honolulu rail and is also active in renewable energy.

Central Pacific names a senior deposit management officer. John Hulihee was previously with Bankoh.

Not everyone need spend Black Friday at the mall. Wet ‘n’ Wild is offering 50% off on Black Friday.

Hawaiian Airlines is working with climate researchers, putting scientific instruments on jets. They report results in a joint news conference today, 10:45 a.m., at the Hawaiian cargo terminal.

