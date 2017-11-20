Trending - Friday secret news, Monday blues french bulldog edition and Kahuku fans

In what's trending today, Howard Dicus has another edition of "Stuff the Government Did on Friday Hoping You Wouldn’t Notice". He said, the White House asked Congress for another $44 billion in hurricane relief funds. That’s for Puerto Rico, Florida and Texas. There is no new money for the fire zones in California. Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz say it’s not enough for meet people’s needs in Texas. They’re Republicans but they’re getting covering fire from Appropriations Democrat Pat Leahy, who says the request is inadequate and insulting. Democrats also note the White House wants spending cuts to pay for disaster relief but not for tax cuts.

Grace Lee shared a french bulldog's impression of Monday versus Friday. On Monday, the dog cannot wake up, snoring louder and louder. By Friday, he's dressed up in a foamy colored bathtub dancing around.

Dan Cooke shared some video showing the incredible show of support from Kahuku fans at the state championship game over the weekend. This is video from Brian Uy. As he pans from left to right, Aloha Stadium is packed with Kahuku fans waving white towels from top to bottom. The roar is deafening. What a weekend it was for high school football.

