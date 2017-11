Hawaii’s own Bruno Mars was the big winner of Sunday night’s American Music Awards, winning the coveted Artist of the Year award.

In all, Mars took home seven awards, including favorite male artist pop/rock; favorite album pop/rock; favorite album soul/R&B; video of the year and favorite song soul/R&B for “That’s What I Like.”

Mars wasn’t at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater for the show, but accepted the award via video.

Wow! Thank you everyone at @AMAs so much. I? love you Hooligans! This is all because of you. And we’ve only just begun ?? ?? https://t.co/LhtnbSlVA2 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) November 20, 2017

Country star Keith Urban was just behind with wins for favorite country male artist; favorite album country; and favorite song country.

And another big victory for Hawaii: Disney's “Moana” won the award for favorite soundtrack.

Click here for the full list of winners.

