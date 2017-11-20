Forecast: Cool weather with showers for some regions

More cool weather with some windward and north shore showers.

Very pleasant conditions for the start of the new work week.

Northerly flow is bringing us cool temperatures along with a few bands of showers. The wetter conditions will affect mainly north side and windward neighborhoods.

High today in Honolulu will be a cool 81 degrees.

Surf is dropping along north shores, but remains advisory-sized for much of the day.

Today's waves will be 15-20 feet along north shores this morning, but drop to 10-14 feet by afternoon.

West is 5-8 feet this morning, but also dropping. East shores are generally 3-5 feet, but larger for coastlines with northern exposure. South shores will be 1-3 feet today and a little larger on Tuesday.

High Surf Advisory for north shores.

Small Craft Advisory for most Hawaii waters.

Wind Advisory for summits on the Island of Hawaii. Winds will be 45-55 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

- Dan Cooke

