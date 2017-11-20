Monster surf set to roll in; High Surf Warning in effect

A High Surf Warning is in effect for north- and east-facing shores of all islands as a large north swell is set to roll in.

Surf is set to build on Wednesday and peak on Thursday.

The warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters say surf on north-facing shores could top 30 feet.

East-facing shores could see surf with wave faces of 10 to 15 feet.

