Lifeguards rescue 21 from dangerous surf, keep thousands from venturing in

Monster surf on Oahu's north- and east-facing shores kept lifeguards busy on Thanksgiving Eve.

A High Surf Warning is in effect, and surf is set to peak Thursday.

The warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.

On Wednesday, lifeguards rescued six people along North Shore beaches and conducted more than 1,100 preventive actions.

The majority of those rescues and preventive actions — when lifeguards warn beachgoers to steer clear of the big waves — were at Waimea Bay.

Meanwhile, there were 15 rescues on east-facing shores and more than 1,000 preventive actions.

Forecasters say surf on north-facing shores could top 30 feet Thursday. East-facing shores could see surf with wave faces of 10 to 15 feet.

The message from first responders: Check with lifeguards before venturing into the waves.

