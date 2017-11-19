Forecast: Keep the sweaters and extra blankets nearby

Temperatures will be a few degrees below normal as a cool northerly flow of wind blows over the islands. Overnight lows will be in the lower to mid 60s again, with highs Monday around 80 degrees. Just a few low clouds will bring some isolated showers for north-facing slopes and coasts.

Longer term, trade winds are forecast to return on Tuesday and could get downright windy for Thanksgiving Day into the weekend, perhaps peaking at 20 to 30 miles per hour before easing back a bit on Saturday.

Surf on north shores will remain dangerously high overnight, with a High Surf Warning posted for Kauai and Niihau, and a High Surf Advisory for Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. The warning will be downgraded to an advisory for Kauai and Niihau Monday morning. Another huge north swell is expected to rise late Wednesday into warning levels Thanksgiving Day.

- Ben Gutierrez

