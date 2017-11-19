Chopper used to lighten load of stranded Waikiki ship before rem - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Chopper used to lighten load of stranded Waikiki ship before removal

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Salvage crews took to the sky Sunday in an attempt to remove a fishing boat stuck in shallow Waikiki waters.

A helicopter was used to airlift large steel sheets from the ship to lighten the vessel's load. 

Curious tourists sunbathing on the shore watched on as the helicopter hovered over the Pacific Paradise, which hasn't moved much since it got stuck on Oct. 10. 

Temporary flight restrictions were put in place near the vessel as the load-lightening operations took place. The chopper transported the removed items to an assisting boat, waiting nearby. 

Officials still aren't sure what caused the Pacific Paradise to run aground.

Coast Guard officials hoped to have the vessel removed by the end of this month. They plan to tow it out 13 nautical miles offshore and sink it.

