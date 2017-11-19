Chopper used to lighten load of stranded Waikiki ship before removal

Officials with the state Division of Aquatic Resources say federal Immigration officials are now investigating the fishing boat that ran aground with 20 people on board off a popular Oahu beach.

Officials with the state Division of Aquatic Resources say federal Immigration officials are now investigating the fishing boat that ran aground with 20 people on board off a popular Oahu beach.

It's been ten days since the Pacific Paradise ran aground on the reef off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki. And it will be yet another day before the 79-foot fishing vessel can be pulled back into open water.

It's been ten days since the Pacific Paradise ran aground on the reef off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki. And it will be yet another day before the 79-foot fishing vessel can be pulled back into open water.

Efforts fail (again) to pull fishing vessel off reef at Kaimana Beach

Efforts fail (again) to pull fishing vessel off reef at Kaimana Beach

It's hard to believe, but the 42-foot fishing vessel that ran aground off Waikiki nearly a month ago is still there.

It's hard to believe, but the 42-foot fishing vessel that ran aground off Waikiki nearly a month ago is still there.

Yes, that big fishing vessel is still stuck off Waikiki

Yes, that big fishing vessel is still stuck off Waikiki

Salvage crews took to the sky Sunday in an attempt to remove a fishing boat stuck in shallow Waikiki waters.

A helicopter was used to airlift large steel sheets from the ship to lighten the vessel's load.

Curious tourists sunbathing on the shore watched on as the helicopter hovered over the Pacific Paradise, which hasn't moved much since it got stuck on Oct. 10.

Temporary flight restrictions were put in place near the vessel as the load-lightening operations took place. The chopper transported the removed items to an assisting boat, waiting nearby.

Officials still aren't sure what caused the Pacific Paradise to run aground.

Coast Guard officials hoped to have the vessel removed by the end of this month. They plan to tow it out 13 nautical miles offshore and sink it.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.