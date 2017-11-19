Local community leader throws her name in the race for Congress

U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard now has a challenger in the race for U.S. Congress.

Local community leader Sherry Campagna officially announced her candidacy for Hawaii's Second Congressional District at a gathering Saturday.

Campagana is a commissioner with the Hawaii Commission on the Status of Women and the former Hawaii State Chair of the Women's March on Washington. Also, according to her campaign, she is an environmental scientist, small business owner and a mom.

A Honolulu native, Campagana dedicates much of her time fighting for social change and environmental reform.

“Sherry has long been an outspoken and effective advocate for women’s rights, struggling families, marginalized groups, and global responsibility. I enthusiastically support [her] candidacy for Hawaii’s Second Congressional District as would my sister, the late iconic civil rights attorney, Flo Kennedy,” supporter Faye Kennedy said.

Campagna has held various community roles through her memberships with the Ahahui Kaahuman, Kalihi Palama Native Hawaiian Civic Club, a director role with the YWCA of Oahu, and a member of the Prince Kuhio Native Hawaiian Club.

"While I am not a politician, I am a proven leader, confident that I will succeed in protecting the people of CD2 and their families, growing a thriving community, and preserving the aina,” Champagna said.

She will challenge democratic incumbent Tulsi Gabbard in the upcoming election.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.