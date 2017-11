There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near New Caledonia in the Pacific Basin.

The earthquake rattled an area known as the Loyalty Islands just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Preliminary reports say the earthquake registered as a 7.3, but officials have since lowered the strength to a 7.0 magnitude.

Officials at NOAA and the National Weather service say Vanuatu and New Caledonia could experience potential tsunami impacts.

This story will be updated.

