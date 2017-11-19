90-year-old woman dies after Ewa Beach house fire

A 90-year-old woman died after a two-alarm house fire Saturday night.

The Honolulu Fire Department says the fire started just after 7 p.m. in the kitchen of a home on Pupu Street.

Over 30 firefighting personnel responded. Inside, crews found the woman unconscious in the hallway. Fire officials say she was not breathing and had no pulse.

When they brought her out of the building, they performed CPR and transferred the woman to EMS care. On Sunday, officials confirm the woman died.

An investigation has been opened to determine if the fire caused the woman to lose consciousness, or if a medical condition did, and the kitchen fire started as a result.

"The fire was contained to a kitchen area but it was a full fire. Under a longer time, it could've enrolled the whole home," Capt. Jenkins of HFD said.

The fire was brought under control by 7:45 p.m. and fully extinguished by 8 p.m.

The woman's identity has not yet been released. There were no other occupants in the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

