Lahainaluna outlasts Konawaena after seven overtime periods to clinch second consecutive state title, 75-69

The DII State Championship game was an unforgettable night for the players and fans in attendance at Aloha Stadium Saturday night as Lahainaluna fought off Konawaena’s comeback after seven overtime periods to come out on top 75-69.

The action really got going in the fourth quarter when Konawaena overcame a 21-6 deficit to tie the game up at 31.

From there, chaos ensued.

After a back-and-forth affair through six overtime periods, the Wildcats had an opportunity to score from the one-yard line but fumbled going into the end zone, eventually recovered by the Lunas.

With a golden opportunity to put the game away in the seventh overtime period, running back Josh Tihada plunged into the end zone from four yards out to give Lahainaluna the score and it’s second consecutive DII state title.

