Salvation Army kicks off annual holiday drives for Season of Giving

The Salvation Army is ready to hit the streets to gather much needed donations for the 2017 holiday season.

The charity kicked off the annual Red Kettle & Angel Tree Season of Giving campaigns.

Every year during the holidays, the Salvation Army helps less fortunate families through gifts and financial donations.

In 2016, the organization raised more than $800,000 with help from the community. This year, they hope to raise $1 million for community programs.

"Today is the kickoff to really start the Christmas and holiday season. The Salvation Army is really the hallmark of the Christmas season, the giving season. When our kettles are out in the street, I think it reminds people to support our programs," Divisional Commander for the Salvation Army John Chamness said.

Starting on Black Friday, Angel Trees will pop up throughout Hawaii shopping centers.

Participating is easy. Simply pull a tag with the wish of a keiki or kupuna and donate the gift.

To find out how you can donate, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.