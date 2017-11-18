Life-threatening north swell expected to arrive Sunday

A large north swell is expected to bring high surf to north shores of most islands Sunday through Monday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has posted a High Surf Warning for the north shores of Kauai and Niihau, and a High Surf Advisory for the north shores of Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island from 6 a.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday.

Waves of 20 to 25 feet are forecast for Kauai County's north shores, with 18 to 22 foot waves for Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Waves on the north shores of the Big Island could reach 12 to 18 feet.

The swell could arrive at Kauai as early as daybreak Sunday and quickly spread down the island chain. The swell should peak late Sunday or early Monday and then trend downward into mid week.

Large breaking surf, a significant shorebreak and strong rip and longshore currents will make it hazardous to enter the water in the warning areas on Kauai and Niihau, with difficult and dangerous beach conditions elsewhere. Beach goers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice from ocean safety lifeguards.

Another, larger swell is anticipated to arrive late Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day.

