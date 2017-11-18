Forecast: Cool temperatures and big surf on the way

Some chilly weather, at least by island standards, is moving in for a few days. A weak cold front is moving through the islands, with showers for northern portions of the islands. The front itself will dissipate as it reaches the Big Island early Sunday morning. Cool north-northwest winds are following the front, with nighttime temperatures dipping into the lower 60s and even the upper 50s for some spots.

The same system bringing the front is also bring strong winds to the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, where a High Wind Warning is in effect for west winds of 50 to 65 miles per hour and gusts to 85 miles per hour.

Several marine warnings will take effect at 6 a.m. Sunday as a life-threatening north swell arrives Sunday. A High Surf Warning will be posted for north shores of Kauai and Niihau, and a High Surf Advisory will be posted for Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. A Small Craft Advisory will also be taking effect for nearly all Hawaiian coastal waters.

- Ben Gutierrez

