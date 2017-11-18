Hundreds of Island Air employees look for work with former competition

One week after Hawaii's second-largest airline shut down operations, hundreds of Island Air employees are stuck searching for a new job.

On Saturday, Hawaiian Airlines hosted a job fair at its Honolulu headquarters, giving the more than 200 former Island Air workers who attended, an opportunity to discuss positions with Hawaiian Air managers.

Jobseekers were also able to fill out and submit an application on site.

"What we're doing today is trying to fast track people into applying for a position and getting interviewed," said Hawaiian Air Senior Recruiter Janice Bergan. "We're hoping to get people hired as soon as possible, but it is a process and may take a couple months, but some sooner than later."

Not soon enough, though, for some people who are left wondering when money will start flowing in again.

This week, a bankruptcy judge told Island Air employees there would be no guarantee they'd receive their final paychecks.

"It is frustrating, especially for the people that have families and are dependent on this paycheck," said former Island Air worker Macyn Lautalo. "I feel sorry for them. It's the holidays and people need their money."

"I'm just keeping my wife and family calm while I go through this process," said Edward Smith, who worked with Island Air for three years.

Island Air made its final flight a week ago after serving Hawaii for 37 years. It's CEO said the company had exhausted all options.

Hawaiian Airlines immediately stepped in to help displaced workers and passengers.

It honored Island Air tickets for the next week on a standby basis and hosted similar job fairs on Kauai, Maui and the Big Island.

Current Hawaiian Airlines job openings may be viewed at www.hawaiianairlines.com/careers.

The company wouldn't comment on how many positions it's looking to fill.

