State Hospital escapee's request for bail: Denied

The State Hospital escapee with a violent past was able to get onto two separate planes and leave Hawaii, all before the state Department of Health even notified law enforcement.

A strange conversation and a vigilant cabbie are the reasons escaped killer Randall Saito is behind bars Wednesday.

Hawaii State Hospital escapee Randall Saito was denied bail Friday — a request attorneys call a "stall tactic."

The denied bail request means Saito will remain locked up until his next court date on Nov. 27.

Saito was captured in California early last week. During interviews with the media after his arrest, Saito made it known that he does not want to be extradited to Oahu.

"There's a reason I came — because it's not safe in Hawaii State Hospital," Saito said. "I've been at Hawaii State Hospital for 37 years. During that time, my behavior has been nothing less than exemplary. I've never assaulted staff or patients even though I've been assaulted by staff and patients."

The convicted killer was captured Wednesday after escaping from the Kaneohe facility, flying to Maui then to San Jose.

Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Robert Himelblau thinks Saito's bail request served as an excuse to buy him more time on the mainland before being sent back to Hawaii.

"It's just a stall tactic. It's an extra seven days for him or 10 days for him, so I guess he's willing to enjoy the lovely California weather over Hawaii," Himelblau said.

Saito says he plans to fight his extradition back to Hawaii, but experts say it's all but inevitable that he'll be sent to OCCC until his trial for felony escape.

