Man convicted of murder in 2015 Nanakuli stabbing

A man tied to a 2015 killing in Nanakuli has been convicted of murder in the second degree.

Fred Silva, 58, was found guilty late Friday afternoon. In February 2015, he stabbed a woman at Nanakuli's Tracks Beach.

The 44-year-old woman suffered stab wounds to her upper body and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She later died.

Both Silva and the victim were believed to have been homeless at the time of the stabbing.

The Honolulu Prosecutor's Office says Silva now faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 25.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.