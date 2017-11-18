Rainbow Warriors shutout for the first time this season in loss against Utah State, 38-0

In their last road game of the season, the Rainbow Warriors struggled to get things going offensively and couldn’t stop the Utah State Aggies from scoring for the duration of the game, falling to the Aggies 38-0 at Maverik Stadium.

The game marked the first time all season that Hawaii was shutout, and it’s also the third-loss in a row for the ‘Bows.

Utah State scored early and often Saturday morning, opening up the scoring five minutes into the game as Gerold Bright found running room against the Warriors defense for a 60 yard touchdown.

Less than four minutes later, quarterback Jordan Love found receiver Ron’quavion Tarver on a 10-yard touchdown pass to go up 14-0. The ‘Bows were held scoreless in the first quarter as quarterback Dru Brown couldn’t get a rhythm going on offense, and were held scoreless in the first half for the first time this season.

In the opening minute of the second quarter, Utah State’s other quarterback Kent Myers entered the game and found Braelon Roberts on another big play, a 49-yard pass that went for six as the Aggies stormed ahead to a quick 21-0 lead.

Neither team scored for the remainder of the first half, but it didn’t take long for Utah State to get back in the scoring column in the third quarter as LaJuan Hunt burst through Hawaii’s defense for a 48-yard touchdown run.

10 minutes later, Love used his legs to get into the endzone on a 10-yard rush to put the game out of reach. A field goal in fourth quarter put the Aggies ahead by 38 points as the Warriors fell apart down the stretch.

Love threw for 113 yards, one touchdown and an interception on the game. Second string signal-caller Kent Myers threw for 51 yards and a score.

As a team, the Aggies ran for 311 yards led by LaJuan Hunt and Gerold Bright, who rushed for 111 and 91 yards, respectively.

For the Warriors, Brown struggled once again as he threw for 128 yards on 16-of-29 passing with zero touchdowns. He was replaced by Cole McDonald in the second half, who threw for 18 yards on 3-of-5 passing.

Running back Diocemy Saint Juste came close to breaking the Warriors’ single-season rushing record, but will have to wait until next week’s game against BYU to do so after rushing for 122 yards on 28 carries against the Aggies.

It was a rough game for the Warriors, who will try to move past the loss and focus on playing program rival BYU next Saturday at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

