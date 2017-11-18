From acting to surfing: Jason Momoa unveils new surfboard designs

Hawaii born actor Jason Momoa is making his mark on some special stand up paddle boards with a good cause in mind.

An avid surfer and lover of the ocean, Momoa is designing 100 limited edition "Mano" boards. The design of the boards are inspired by his trademark shark tattoos.

The company behind the boards says the designs are unlike any board they've produced before.

"This is by far the most intricate board design we have ever been challenged with and the results are astounding," The Surfboard Warehouse said online.

The boards are being sold online for about $1,100. $100 from every board purchased will go to benefit Surfaid and The Mauli Ola Foundation.

Pre-ordered boards are expected to arrive from production in February 2018.

Click here to check out the listings for the boards.

