H-1 west reopens after vehicle overturns

Westbound traffic slowed Saturday morning as police responded to an overturned vehicle on the H-1.

The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. near the Ward overpass.

Traffic cameras showed a vehicle laying on its side in the far left lane of the freeway.

HPD closed the three left lanes as they responded.

Around noon, firefighters, police and EMS officials were still on scene as tow trucks arrived. Traffic was backed up past the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Once tow trucks arrived, the scene was cleared and all lanes reopened just before 12:30 p.m.

There were no reports of serious injuries. Official details surrounding the accident are unknown at this time.

