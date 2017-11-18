Heading to the state football championships? Here's what you need to know

In a much anticipated title game rematch of the Kahuku Red Raiders and St. Louis Crusaders, upwards of 20,000 football fans are expected to flock to Aloha Stadium Saturday evening.

The Hawaii High School Athletic Association will hold the triple header championships to crown the Division I, Division II and Open Division state champions.

Lahainaluna will take on Konawaena with kickoff set for 2 p.m. in the DII game. Hilo takes on Damien in the DI match up with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. The night will conclude with the biggest game of the year in the Open Division Championship -- Kahuku vs. St. Louis at 8 p.m.

Stadium officials are expecting large crowds and traffic around the stadium.

Turnstile Gate 4 opens at 1 p.m., Gate 1 will open to the public at 4 p.m., and gates 5 and 8 will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $14 at the box office and stadium parking will cost $7. Aiea Elementary will also provide off-site parking for the event.

