Oregon visitor dies after Maui snorkeling expedition

A 56-year-old man died at Maui's Ahihi-Kinau Natural Area Reserve on Friday afternoon after authorities said he became ill while snorkeling.

The victim, who Maui Fire Department officials identified as a visitor from Portland, Oregon, had been snorkeling in Ahihi Bay with a friend when he started to feel sick. The two were both able to swim back to shore, authorities say, before the friend went to find for help.

When he returned with lifeguards, the man was unresponsive and without a pulse. Emergency responders began conducting CPR and other life-saving measures, but the man could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

