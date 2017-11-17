Rainbow Warriors playing for pride against Utah State

The Rainbow Warrior football team may not be playing for a bowl game this season, but there is plenty of pride left still to play for as the Warriors take on the Utah State Aggies this Saturday at Maverik Stadium.

Tomorrow will be the last the chance for Warriors to pick up another win on the Mainland against an Aggies team who are just one win away from becoming bowl eligible.

But even without the added motivation of playing spoilers, Warrior head coach Nick Rolovich said that Utah State is plenty capable of posing a number of problems on both sides of the ball.

"They go fast on offense as far as tempo goes so that's something that we've been trying to deal with all week and get ready for. "

That uptempo approach has helped the Aggies become one of the top scoring offenses in the Mountain West Conference. Averaging nearly 30 points per game, Utah State trails only Boise State and Colorado State in scoring.

Defensively, they can be plenty disruptive as well.

The Aggies are among the top teams in the Mountain West in interceptions, led by senior Jalen Davis who has returned five interceptions for 120 yards and three touchdowns already this season.

"I really like how hard they play and how fast they play on defense. They play a lot of guys,” Rolovich said. “So a lot of guys have roles a lot of guys involved and they're a fairly young team so they should be good for a few years now."

One area the Rainbow Warriors could look at to exploit the Aggies defense is against the run, where Utah State ranks 110th in the nation in that category.

Whether or not the Warriors can expose Utah State’s poor run defense remains to be the seen, but it may be the team’s best hope of pulling out their fourth victory of the season. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. HT from Maverik Stadium in Utah.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.