Japanese visitor revived after Hanauma Bay rescue - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Japanese visitor revived after Hanauma Bay rescue

(Image: Hawaii News Now/File) (Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A visitor from Japan was hospitalized in critical condition Friday morning after nearly drowning at the Hanauma Bay State Park on Oahu.

Emergency medical officials say a 32-year-old male was pulled to shore by lifeguards around 9:30 a.m. He had reportedly been snorkeling about 25 yards off-shore, but relatives later told rescuers that the man wasn't a very good swimmer. 

Lifeguards performed CPR and were able to revive him prior to his being transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly