Japanese visitor revived after Hanauma Bay rescue

A visitor from Japan was hospitalized in critical condition Friday morning after nearly drowning at the Hanauma Bay State Park on Oahu.

Emergency medical officials say a 32-year-old male was pulled to shore by lifeguards around 9:30 a.m. He had reportedly been snorkeling about 25 yards off-shore, but relatives later told rescuers that the man wasn't a very good swimmer.

Lifeguards performed CPR and were able to revive him prior to his being transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.